Arraignment continued for teen accused of killing girlfriend in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno family is calling for justice for 18-year-old Zoe Salinas.

Police say she was shot to death by her 19-year-old boyfriend, Jose Contreras.

On Friday, Zoe's loved ones honored her in court as they faced her accused killer but they left the hearing disappointed.

Contreras has yet to enter a plea for the shooting death of his girlfriend Zoe Salinas.

Police say Contreras killed her May 30th at Tyler and Bond - then ran into a Central Fresno neighborhood, but was later arrested.

His arraignment on Friday inside a Fresno County courtroom was continued.

Salinas was killed a week before she was supposed to graduate from Duncan Polytechnical High School.

Her big sister and best friend, Savannah Badillo, accepted Zoe's diploma.

She says family members, who wore blue ribbons to honor Zoe in court, were disappointed by the delay.

"They're just kind of trying to stall just to show he wasn't in the wrong but he was. He had no mercy for my sister. He didn't show any empathy or anything. My little sister would have done anything for him and she showed that to us every day," said Badillo.

Badillo says Zoe enjoyed taking family trips.

Her last one was to Cabo San Lucas.

Loved ones are struggling to understand why she was killed because Badillo says they all treated Contreras like family..

"I mean, she would stop talking to us when we made a joke towards him when he didn't like it or she didn't like it. My sister loved him. I don't even know why he would take my sister from me," Badillo explained.

Contreras faces one count of homicide with a gun enhancement.

Bail has been set at $1.5 million.

The defense attorney will ask for a bail reduction during the August 9th arraignment.

If convicted on all charges, Jose Contreras faces 50 years to life in prison.

