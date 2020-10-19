shooting

14-year-old boy killed, woman injured in Merced shooting, police say

Merced police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed on Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired on 5th Street near Canal just before 7:30 pm.

Investigators found a 14-year-old boy and a 65-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The boy died at the scene, officials say. The woman was taken to the hospital, and her condition has not been released.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

This is Merced's fourth homicide of the year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedcrimehomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
3 connected to attack on Fresno street vendor found, CHP says
Fresno police officers open fire on armed suspect in central Fresno
Woman shot in Central Fresno, police searching for gunman
Argument at Fresno taco truck leads to shooting, 1 in hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officers open fire on armed suspect in central Fresno
22-year-old man shot by Fresno Police after killing his mom, investigators say
3 connected to attack on Fresno street vendor found, CHP says
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say
Two men shot and killed in southeast Fresno identified
Candidate for Sanger City Council arrested on DUI charges
47-year-old man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run in west central Fresno
Show More
CA mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe
Valley man who sexually abused, tortured and killed Black teen might be set free
Creek Fire: Clovis brewery stepping in to help volunteer firefighters impacted by flames
Bulldog Breakdown: New app to bring gameday experience to fans' phones
Businesses come together to support those impacted by Creek Fire
More TOP STORIES News