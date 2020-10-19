14-year-old boy killed, woman injured in Merced shooting, police say

Merced police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed on Sunday night.Officers responded to reports of shots being fired on 5th Street near Canal just before 7:30 pm.Investigators found a 14-year-old boy and a 65-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.The boy died at the scene, officials say. The woman was taken to the hospital, and her condition has not been released.Police do not have any suspect information at this time.This is Merced's fourth homicide of the year.