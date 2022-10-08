Merced shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and three others injured.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 3 a.m. at a parking structure on M and 19th street.

They found four people with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died at the scene.

The other three have been taken to the hospital, their conditions are not yet known.

There is no description of the shooter at this time.

The parking structure is closed as detectives begin their investigation.