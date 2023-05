2 women shot while sitting outside of Merced home, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search for a suspect is underway after two women were shot in Merced late Monday night.

Authorities say it happened just before 11 pm on K Street near 25th Street.

Police say the women were sitting on their patio when they were shot.

Both women are expected to survive.

A motive for the attack is not yet known.