1 killed in single-car crash in Merced, CHP says

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a single-car crash near Merced early Monday morning.
The California Highway Patrol was informed of the crash just before 6 am on Highway 59 near McNamara.
Officers say the driver veered across the road and rolled several times. The car eventually ended up in a field.
The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died from their injuries.
Officers added that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a factor.