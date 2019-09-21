Merced structure fire leaves 3 families displaced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three families were left displaced from their homes after an apartment building caught fire in Merced Saturday morning.Merced Fire received reports of a tent on fire just after 7 a.m. Officials say the flames spread to a nearby three-unit apartment structure.Firefighters doused the blaze, but the fire left the units damaged and uninhabitable.No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross is working with the families.The cause of the fire is under investigation.