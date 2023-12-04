Hollywood crash: Ferrari registered to Michael B. Jordan crashes in California, DMV records show

A Ferrari registered to actor Michael B. Jordan crashed into another vehicle in Hollywood, according to DMV records.

Los Angeles police did not confirm if actor was in vehicle

LOS ANGELES -- A Ferrari registered to actor Michael B. Jordan crashed into another vehicle in Hollywood, according to DMV records.

The collision happened around midnight Sunday on Sunset Boulevard and North Beachwood Drive.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the blue Ferrari crashed into a parked car on the street. Police did not confirm if Jordan was the one driving or if he was even in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.