Healthy meal kits to be distributed to Fresno families facing food insecurity

The food bank is working with Partnership for a Healthier America, chaired by former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Obama tweeted Tuesday that Fresno is the organization's next partner city for its "Pass the Love" campaign, which distributes meal kits inspired by foods on the Netflix series "Waffles and Mochi" starring Obama.
I'm thrilled to share that we'll soon be distributing healthy meal kits to families in Fresno as part of our Pass the Love campaign with @PHAnews!— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 11, 2022
We're so close to reaching our goal of providing one million meals, but we need your support.
Join us: https://t.co/s0WCBvE8HK pic.twitter.com/5fybhnPGPE
The kits include recipes and ingredients and will be distributed for four weeks starting January 17 at several locations around the city.
