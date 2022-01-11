community

Healthy meal kits to be distributed to Fresno families facing food insecurity

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families in the Central Valley who are facing food insecurity will soon be able to pick up free healthy meal kits from the Central California Food Bank.

The food bank is working with Partnership for a Healthier America, chaired by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Obama tweeted Tuesday that Fresno is the organization's next partner city for its "Pass the Love" campaign, which distributes meal kits inspired by foods on the Netflix series "Waffles and Mochi" starring Obama.



The kits include recipes and ingredients and will be distributed for four weeks starting January 17 at several locations around the city.

For a full list of those locations, check out the Central California Food Bank's website here.

