Middle school student hopes his tragic experience will remind others of jaywalking dangers

Fresno Unified is working with the police department to help ensure the safety of students who cross a busy section of Bullard Avenue near First Street in northeast Fresno.In two separate incidents last fall, Ahwahnee Middle School students were jaywalking. They were struck by cars while crossing Bullard Avenue near the PG&E plant."But I can tell you I've never been so afraid of that morning when I saw Kevin clinging for life on that gurney. It reminded me of how fragile our lives are and to see a 12-year-old child in that state made me think that we can't let this happen," said Principal Jose Guzman.Kevin is now confined to a wheelchair. The boy and his mother say their goal is to reach as many students as possible to talk about the importance of pedestrian safety.Fresno Police also say they plan to step up patrols around the middle school.They will also be putting up signs to alert both drivers and pedestrians about the dangers of distracted driving.