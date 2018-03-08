CAR ACCIDENT

Middle school student hopes his tragic experience will remind others of jaywalking dangers

EMBED </>More Videos

Kevin is now confined to a wheelchair. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Unified is working with the police department to help ensure the safety of students who cross a busy section of Bullard Avenue near First Street in northeast Fresno.

In two separate incidents last fall, Ahwahnee Middle School students were jaywalking. They were struck by cars while crossing Bullard Avenue near the PG&E plant.

"But I can tell you I've never been so afraid of that morning when I saw Kevin clinging for life on that gurney. It reminded me of how fragile our lives are and to see a 12-year-old child in that state made me think that we can't let this happen," said Principal Jose Guzman.

Kevin is now confined to a wheelchair. The boy and his mother say their goal is to reach as many students as possible to talk about the importance of pedestrian safety.

Fresno Police also say they plan to step up patrols around the middle school.

They will also be putting up signs to alert both drivers and pedestrians about the dangers of distracted driving.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
safetyfresno police departmentcar accidentFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR ACCIDENT
Man hospitalized following a collision in downtown Fresno
Merced student killed in crash on HWY 99 in Sacramento
Speeding vehicle slams into walnut tree, killing two in Caruthers
Two people dead after being hit by car while fighting on roadway in Madera County
Man dead after crashing his motorcycle into back of car near Sanger
More car accident
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News