Pedestrian trail connecting Fresno and Clovis taking shape

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction crews are making progress on the trail that is set to help connect residents in Fresno and Clovis.

Work is underway on the first two phases of the seven-mile Midtown Trail project.

Officials say construction on the Clovis Metrol Trail portion is ahead of schedule. Crews are working on trail curbs and streetlight foundations.

Meanwhile, construction on the Shields Bankside Trail began last week.

The pedestrian and bike trail will connect the Fresno Area Express Hub at Manchester Center with the Clovis Old Town Trail near Shields and Clovis Avenues.

The first two phases of the project are expected to be completed this fall.

