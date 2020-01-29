'Mighty Ducks' actor Shaun Weiss arrested for residential burglary while high on meth, police say

MARYSVILLE, Calif. -- Shaun Weiss, the actor who starred as a child in "The Mighty Ducks" movies has been arrested for residential burglary while under the influence of methamphetamine in Northern California.

The Marysville Police Department posted Weiss' mug shot on Facebook. Fans say the 41-year-old looks unrecognizable.

"Heartbreaking to see what he looks like now. He was one of my favorite child actors," Facebook user posted.

Weiss was taken into custody Sunday morning after he broke into a car parked in a garage in Yuba County, according to police.

Officers say they were called to a home on 11th Street about a burglary in progress.

"The homeowner said he was the only person that lived at this residence and no one had permission to be inside," said the Marysville Police Department in a statement.

Police found Weiss in the car after the vehicle's window had been shattered.

Weiss was booked into the Yuba County Jail and charged for being under the influence of methamphetamine and for residential burglary.

His bail was set at $52,500.

Weiss is most famously known for playing Greg Goldberg in the 1992 movie "The Mighty Ducks". He also appeared in several TV shows including,"Pee-wee's Playhouse","Boy Meets World," the "King of Queens" and "The Cosby Show."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
celebrity arrestentertainmenthollywoodmethamphetaminejailmethnorthern californiau.s. & worldresidential burglary
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash identified by Fresno PD
Lockdown at Fresno High School, 3 detained day after bathroom wall threat
Madera Co. Supervisor candidate arrested for DUI after crashing truck into home
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter's final flight heard in video
Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West Los Angeles
Trump trial gets more pointed with Bolton book at the center
New details to be released in 1996 Debbie Dorian murder case
Show More
Kobe's wife changes IG profile photo in 1st public move since crash
New pizza restaurant is opening in Fresno and they're hiring
3.3 magnitude earthquake shakes near Bakersfield
Coronavirus in US: Americans flown from China virus zone arrive in Calif.
Artist Brightens Hometown by Painting Electrical Boxes
More TOP STORIES News