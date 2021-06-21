CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- 30 years ago, Bob Bennett was the head coach of the Fresno State baseball team.
Back in 1991, his team made it to the College World Series for the second time in a four-year stretch.
Mike Noel, a Clovis West Hall of Famer, made his biggest contributions as a Diamond Dog on the 1991 team.
Today Noel is the one leading a staff over at Clovis High as head coach of the softball team. For the past 26 years, his Cougars have won more than 600 games and 8 section titles.
Bulldog Breakdown: Interview with Clovis High softball head coach Mike Noel
