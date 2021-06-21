Bulldog Breakdown: Interview with Clovis High softball head coach Mike Noel

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- 30 years ago, Bob Bennett was the head coach of the Fresno State baseball team.Back in 1991, his team made it to the College World Series for the second time in a four-year stretch.Mike Noel, a Clovis West Hall of Famer, made his biggest contributions as a Diamond Dog on the 1991 team.Today Noel is the one leading a staff over at Clovis High as head coach of the softball team. For the past 26 years, his Cougars have won more than 600 games and 8 section titles.