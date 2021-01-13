Politics

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Naval Air Station Lemoore on Saturday

(AP)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Central California this weekend.

Pence and his wife, Karen, will speak at Naval Air Station Lemoore.

They are expected to speak to sailors about the Trump administration's foreign policy achievements.

After the event at NAS Lemoore, Pence is expected to travel to New York to speak to soldiers who recently returned from Afghanistan before returning to Washington, D.C.

This is Pence's second visit to the Valley in the last two years.

In 2019, he spoke to Valley farmers to discuss President Trump's new trade proposal involving the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
