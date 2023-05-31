Ming-Na Wen honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

"We need to just pave this Hollywood Boulevard with more Asian talents," she said.

"We need to just pave this Hollywood Boulevard with more Asian talents," she said.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- It was a big day for an actress many have enjoyed watching for almost four decades.

In her career, she's been a soap star, primetime star, part of the "Star Wars" universe and a Disney Legend.

Ming-Na Wen was honored Tuesday afternoon with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Ming-Na Wen Day?," she said during her speech. "I mean, do you know how crazy that is?"

Wen witnessed the unveiling of her star alongside her co-stars she considers sisters from 1993's "The Joy Luck Club."

In the late 80s, she got her big break in daytime on "As The World Turns."

In the '90s, she joined the cast of "E.R." and was the voice of Disney's "Mulan."

In 2013, she started playing "Melinda May" in the hit Marvel series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Most recently, Wen has played the character Fennec Shand in various "Star Wars"-related series, including "The Book of Boba Fett."

Now, she is truly thrilled to end Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with this special honor.

"I am the third female Asian to get this after Anna Mae, Lucy Liu and then me," Wen said. "I was shocked. I was shocked, and I was, like, 'What?' There are only 19 of us total."

During her speech at the ceremony, Wen told the crowd, "We need to just pave this Hollywood Boulevard with more Asian talents."

She would like that to include her co-stars from "The Joy Luck Club," who are all still dear friends 30 years after their movie hit theatres.

"Ming, being the center of that universe really took that to heart and she understands that her path was going to open up so many paths for other women of all ethnicities who feel a little different in America," said actress Tamlyn Tomita.

Her fellow "The Joy Luck Club" co-stars agree.

"The young actors who are really emerging now have Ming-Na to thank, I think," said Rosalind Chao.

"It was so exciting and we're just so proud of her, you know? So we all cried. It's not the worst thing, you know, because we're proud," said Lauren Tom.

Kieu Chinh, who played Wen's mother in the movie, said "The Joy Luck Club" left an amazing mark on their lives because after the movies, everyone becomes family.

After posing at her permanent place in Hollywood, Wen told us, "I have a star! It's so insane!"

You can find that star just a little west of the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.