Authorities to provide update on killings at Fresno County home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide another update on Friday on the violence in Miramonte that left two people dead and a child injured.

Authorities have confirmed the 11-year-old is still in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies found the victims at a home on Dunlap Road near Coach Road just after 7:30 pm Wednesday.

More than 12 hours later, authorities were still on the property investigating the incident.

Authorities called off the search for a suspect's pickup truck, adding there is no danger to the community.

Details have not yet been released on what led up to the killings.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni will be speaking at 12:30 pm Friday.

We will be live-streaming the event. Check back for updates.