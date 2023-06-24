Couple reunited with dog that disappeared from Merced pet resort

A family has been reunited with a beloved dog who went missing from a Merced pet resort last week.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A couple has been reunited with a beloved dog who went missing from a Merced pet resort last week.

Dahlia Apodaca and Joe Acevedo from Atwater took their dog Buddy to the University Pet Resort last Friday ahead of a Disneyland trip.

"I get a call on a Sunday morning as I was getting ready, we're going to get together for breakfast, to inform me that Buddy had run away," recalled Dahlia.

After learning Buddy was missing, Dahlia and Joe spent several days searching for him, eventually setting up a trap in a nearby orchard.

"So, we set up a trap right in the area where the buddy was spotted with my shorts underneath his blanket wrapped around the trap this morning. I left around six because I wanted to check the trap for us," said Joe.

When Joe came back to check the trap, he was overcome with joy after finding Buddy waiting for him inside.

"I couldn't believe it, he was in the trap," Joe said.

Buddy is now safely back home with his owners, who say it is important to hold onto hope while searching for a missing pet.

"If you lose your pet, don't give up hope. They'll smell you, they know you," explained Dahlia. "Just keep searching."

The manager of University Pet Resort sent Action News a statement, saying they are so happy that Buddy is home and safe with his family.

It goes on to say, "Our top priority is always the health, safety, and happiness of our pets. We have extensive safety measures in place and keep a careful watch on every animal in our care. This situation was isolated and unforeseeable."