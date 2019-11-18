missing woman

Missing Orosi woman found safe, reunited with family, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 69-year-old Orosi woman has been found safe and alive after she was missing for three days, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies located Presentacion Quinday Sunday afternoon southwest of Shaver Lake, dehydrated and in rugged terrain -- presenting challenges in their rescue efforts.

Crews reached Quinday and EMS evaluated her at the scene. She was reunited with her family Sunday evening.

Quinday went missing Thursday afternoon. She called her youngest daughter from the Reedley DMV to say she failed her driver's test because she forgot her reading glasses. That was the last they heard from her.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office led the efforts to find Quinday, but the search intensified when Fresno County deputies discovered her vehicle near Pine Flat Lake.

"Somebody at Pine Flat at a store said she had come in and asked for directions and then left," said Fresno County Sheriff's Lt. Cristopher Torres.

On social media, Quinday's family thanked the public for their support and expressed their happiness and relief.

Investigators are working to determine how Quinday got from Reedley to the foothills of Fresno County.
