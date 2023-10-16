Authorities searching for missing mother and 5-year-old son in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a mother and son who have been reported missing in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Savanna Leavitt and her 5-year-old son, Ezekiel Hooten, were last seen on Friday, October 13.

Savanna is believed to have been driving a white 2014 Subaru Crosstrek with a California license plate in the area of Jose Basin Rd. and Marvin Ranch Rd. in Auberry.

Ezekiel is described as 3'9" with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with unknown color shorts.

Savanna is described as 5'6" with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a grey shirt, and an unknown color bandana.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111.