community

Volunteers clean up the community in honor of MLK Day

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy of service, volunteers across Fresno pitched in to help clean up the community Monday.

Volunteers gathered at the Sal Mosqueda Community Center to repaint the building, touch up signs and pick up trash. Many said it's a place with a personal connection.

"When I was a kid, I used to come to the center and eat lunches here and play soccer here," said volunteer Kelly Castillo, "So that's why I chose this site."

Castillo hopes that future generations can do the same.

"I want them to be able to come and play games and get what I got out of it as a kid and be able to have great memories here," Castillo added.

It was one of several spots spruced up that morning. Other clean up locations included the community gardens, downtown Fresno and West Shaw.

"If we want Fresno to be better, we have to help it be better," Castillo said. "Part of that is giving up our volunteer time, our free time to do so."

Monday's events were just the first of several clean-ups planned this year. To volunteer, you can email Keep Fresno Beautiful at kfb@fresno.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnosocietyvolunteerismcommunitymartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
NJ dog rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events
Central CA events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
How diners on Long Island are adapting during the pandemic
Organizers hold free food drive for Huron community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News