1 killed in RV trailer fire in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was found dead inside of an RV trailer that caught fire overnight in Fresno County, according to sheriff's deputies.

The fire broke out just before 3:30 a.m. on Marks Avenue and Huntsman, outside of Caruthers.

Deputies several engines were called to the scene, but the RV trailer was quickly destroyed by the flames.



Initial reports said someone was inside the home at the time of the fire. Investigators did not confirm if the victim found inside was a resident of the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

