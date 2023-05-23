Man hospitalized after mobile home catches fire in southeast Fresno

Officials say the man was outside of his RV when he heard a clicking noise and saw the fire starting.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was sent to the hospital after a mobile home went up in flames in Fresno on Monday night.

The fire broke out around 8:50 pm in an RV parked along the roadway near Garrett and Maple avenues.

Several firefighters arrived within minutes and stopped the fire before it could spread to any nearby homes.

Officials say the man was outside of his RV when he heard a clicking noise and looked over to see the fire starting.

The man tried to get inside the mobile home to put the fire out by himself but was overwhelmed by the flames.

He was taken to the hospital with small cuts and burns on his arms.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.