Woman hospitalized, several displaced following mobile home fire in Kings County, officials say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized and several people were displaced following a mobile home fire in Kings County.

The flames broke out at about 1:45 am at a unit near Lacey Blvd. and 9th Ave.

Officials say the trailer was engulfed in flames when they arrived. It is a total loss.

The woman was able to escape with her pet. Officials say she had minor smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A nearby tire shop and mobile home were also damaged, and those residents are not able to return.

Four adults and two children were displaced.

The Red Cross and the local firefighters union will help them for the next few days to find temporary housing and some necessities.