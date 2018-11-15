CAMP FIRE

'Miracle Baby': Mom gives birth in burning ambulance during Camp Fire in Butte County

EMBED </>More Videos

Heather Roebuck says she never imagined bringing her baby into this world in the middle of an inferno. (KGO-TV)

ABC7 News
BUTTE CO., Calif. --
Heather Roebuck says she never imagined bringing her baby into this world in the middle of an inferno.

"I thought that minute that I saw her was going to be the only time I ever saw her," said Roebuck.

The new mom described how she and her "miracle baby" survived during Camp Fire in Butte County.

Roebuck spoke to ABC-affiliated KXTV.

Roebuck says she gave birth to baby Hallie by C-section when the Camp Fire bore down on Feather River Hospital in Paradise.

"It was sheer terror," Roebuck recalled. "They just stitched me up really quickly."

VIDEO: First responders rescue woman trying to escape Camp Fire in a wheelchair


Roebuck says her husband took their newborn as she was taken away by ambulance, but after driving a short distance her ambulance caught fire.

"I realized that I'm not going to make it," Roebuck said. "I just told him (my husband) on the phone that I was really sorry and that I loved him, and that I wasn't going to be there with our kids."

At that moment, a pediatrician came to the rescue. Roebuck and other hospital patients survived by seeking shelter at a nearby home.

A team of paramedics and nurses did everything they could to keep the fire away, saving Roebuck's life.

As for Hallie, Roebuck says she's her "miracle baby."

We have complete Camp Fire coverage here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Firewildfiredeadly firefatal firefirebirthsurvivor storyevacuationbabybaby deliveryNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
President Trump will travel to California to visit wildfire sites
Time-lapse: How Camp Fire smoke plume choked Northern California
Camp Fire death toll at 56 in Butte County; 130 missing
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Fallen Air Force pilot to be remembered, public invited to procession
12-year-old Sanger girl arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' school
Fresno Fire: At least 10 families displaced in East Central Fresno apartment fire
President Trump will travel to California to visit wildfire sites
UC Merced closes campus for the day due to poor air quality
Video shows men carrying bathtub full of 100,000 coins to buy new iPhone
Adventist Health expands services during flu season
Show More
Roy Clark, country music singer, guitarist and 'Hee Haw' star, has died at 85
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, honored in memorial
Serial killer jailed for strangling 3 women may be linked to 90 more murders
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Someone keeps throwing pumpkins from a bridge in Indiana, causing car crashes
More News