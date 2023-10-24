Over the next few months, you may notice improvements to three North Valley parks.

Merced mini parks to get new playground equipment by end of year

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over the next few months, you may notice improvements to three North Valley parks.

Dennis Chavez, Diego Rivera and Richard Drew mini parks in south Merced will all receive brand-new playground equipment.

City leaders say they're working to create more enjoyable and safe play spaces for families.

Outdated play equipment will be replaced with new structures that cater to a variety of age groups and abilities.

The city plans to update residents on the progress through social media but a spokesperson says all improvements should be complete by the end of the year.