Fire at Motel 6 in northwest Fresno sends 3 people to the hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno firefighters are at the scene of a motel fire that has sent three people to the hospital.Crews were called out to the Motel 6 on Blackstone and Ashlan just before 7:30 on Saturday morning.They arrived and found a fire burning through several units at the motel.First responders evacuated all the residents out of that building but three people suffered some smoke inhalation injuries.Those three victims have since been taken to the hospital for treatment.Crews quickly knocked down the flames before they could spread across the motel.Firefighters remain on scene and the public is asked to avoid driving through this area as they continue to clean up the damage left behind.