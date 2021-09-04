Fire at Motel 6 in northwest Fresno sends 3 people to the hospital

First responders evacuated all the residents out of that building but three people suffered some smoke inhalation injuries.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fire at Motel 6 in northwest Fresno sends 3 people to the hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno firefighters are at the scene of a motel fire that has sent three people to the hospital.

Crews were called out to the Motel 6 on Blackstone and Ashlan just before 7:30 on Saturday morning.

They arrived and found a fire burning through several units at the motel.

First responders evacuated all the residents out of that building but three people suffered some smoke inhalation injuries.

Those three victims have since been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames before they could spread across the motel.

Firefighters remain on scene and the public is asked to avoid driving through this area as they continue to clean up the damage left behind.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnobuilding firefirefresno
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News