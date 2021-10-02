fatal crash

Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in northeast Fresno

Investigators say alcohol may have played a role in the collision.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a northeast Fresno crash as Francisco Mendoza Jr., 32, of Fresno.

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing his bike into the back of a truck in northeast Fresno.

The man in his 30s crashed into a Jeep at a red light near Nees and Millbrook just after 11 pm on Friday night.

First responders tried reviving the rider by performing CPR, but he died at the scene of the crash.

No major injuries were reported for the driver or passenger in the Jeep.
