FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcyclist in northwest Fresno on Thursday.It happened just after 9:30 am on Barstow Avenue and Island Waterpark Drive.Authorities say the motorcycle rider rear-ended the vehicle, and the bike landed on top of the car.The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries.The driver of the vehicle did not go to the hospital.Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash.