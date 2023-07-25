Crashes involving motorcycles continue to be a concern for the California Highway Patrol in Merced.

CHP hopes to reduce motorcycle collisions this year in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crashes involving motorcycles continue to be a concern for the California Highway Patrol in Merced.

In 2021, they responded to 32 crashes involving motorcyclists.

The CHP hopes to lower that number by the end of this year.

Merced police responded to a crash early Monday morning involving a motorcyclist. It happened on Bellevue Road and G Street.

"When officers got there, they discovered a motorcyclist had been traveling down the road and broadsided the pickup truck, causing himself pretty significant injuries where he had to be medi-flighted out," said Merced Police Sgt. Nathan McKinnon.

Witnesses told investigators the motorcyclist had difficulty stopping because he was driving so fast. Collisions like this are why Merced CHP is warning motorcyclists and all drivers to be safe while on the road this summer.

Eric Zuniga with the California Highway Patrol said it takes just a second for an incident to happen on the road. And drivers should take caution while sharing the road.

"Be aware of the motorcyclists that are riding among them, and also the motorcyclists too, to drive within their capability," said Zuniga.

Our team was shadowing a CHP officer on Monday afternoon when the officer caught motorcyclists speeding on Highway 99. The CHP said its priority is keeping the roadways as safe as possible this summer.

"Pay attention when you're driving. Focus on driving, don't be distracted, wear your seatbelt, slow down. Abide the speed limit laws and maintain that following distance," said Zuniga.

The Merced CHP office received grant money from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to keep roadways safe.

So, drivers should expect more CHP officers patrolling the highway this summer.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.