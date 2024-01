Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital in North Fresno on Monday.

It happened around 5 pm near Blackstone and Locust.

Investigators say the driver of a vehicle turned into the path of the man on a motorcycle, knocking him off the bike.

He was taken to the hospital for pain and road rash.

Authorities do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.