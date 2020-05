Mountain West Conference cancels all spring sports competitions amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated statement from the @MountainWest. All remaining athletics competition events this academic year have now been cancelled. We will work with campus leadership & public health officials on next steps to ensure the health & safety of our student-athletes and campus community pic.twitter.com/G8CdShFa38 — Fresno State Bulldogs (@FSAthletics) March 13, 2020

From a suspension 6 hours ago to a full on cancellation. Unless the conference reverses this Fresno State's spring sports have now come to an end. @ABC30 https://t.co/vH80HC8mwY — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) March 13, 2020

Fresno State's spring sports suspended. https://t.co/KqT22pHc1k — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) March 12, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mountain West Conference has canceled all of its spring sports competitions indefinitely to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus, officials said Thursday.The announcement would affect all Fresno State sports programs.The cancellation comes hours after the board announced it was suspending all competitions.Earlier Thursday, the CIF announced the cancellation of its basketball championships games.The decision comes after multiple leagues, including the NBA, MLS and NHL, suspended their seasons.