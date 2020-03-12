Coronavirus

Mountain West Conference cancels all spring sports competitions amid COVID-19 concerns

The Mountain West Conference Board of Directors released the following statement Thursday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mountain West Conference has canceled all of its spring sports competitions indefinitely to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The announcement would affect all Fresno State sports programs.



The cancellation comes hours after the board announced it was suspending all competitions.




Earlier Thursday, the CIF announced the cancellation of its basketball championships games.

The decision comes after multiple leagues, including the NBA, MLS and NHL, suspended their seasons.

