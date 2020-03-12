Mountain West Conference cancels all spring sports competitions amid COVID-19 concerns

The announcement would affect all Fresno State sports programs.
Updated statement from the @MountainWest. All remaining athletics competition events this academic year have now been cancelled. We will work with campus leadership & public health officials on next steps to ensure the health & safety of our student-athletes and campus community pic.twitter.com/G8CdShFa38— Fresno State Bulldogs (@FSAthletics) March 13, 2020
The cancellation comes hours after the board announced it was suspending all competitions.
From a suspension 6 hours ago to a full on cancellation. Unless the conference reverses this Fresno State's spring sports have now come to an end. @ABC30 https://t.co/vH80HC8mwY— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) March 13, 2020
Fresno State's spring sports suspended. https://t.co/KqT22pHc1k— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) March 12, 2020
Earlier Thursday, the CIF announced the cancellation of its basketball championships games.
The decision comes after multiple leagues, including the NBA, MLS and NHL, suspended their seasons.
RELATED: Coronavirus: NHL suspends season due to rapid spread of COVID-19
RELATED: MLS suspends season due to coronavirus after NBA's hiatus
RELATED: ACC, Big Ten, others cancel men's college basketball tournaments