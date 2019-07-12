Multiple grass fires spark along Highway 180 near downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire officials are investigating what sparked two roadside fires along State Route 180 near downtown Fresno.The latest fire started early Friday morning, making it the second significantly sized grass fire to occur off the highway in the last 12 hours.Flames shot high into the air on southbound State Route 99 near the westbound State Route 180 on-ramp, officials said. Firefighters said a shift in the wind caused the flames to grow and burn approximately five acres.Thursday afternoon flames sparked on the south side of the Highway 180 west of Highway 99, threatening several homes. More than two dozens firefighters were needed to contain the blaze.Officials say the fires have caused headaches for crews. Caltrans said it will run sprinklers along the roadside to keep the vegetation moist as a protective measure.The cause of both fires is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.