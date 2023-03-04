'I need you to kill me': Former client of Alex Murdaugh recalls his botched suicide attempt

Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of his wife and son.

But, his legal problems aren't over as ABC News hears more from the man known as "Cousin Eddie."

Murdaugh, a once prominent South Carolina attorney, is now a convicted murderer, waking up to the reality that he'll spend the rest of his days behind bars.

Murdaugh stood before the judge on Friday, again maintaining his innocence.

"Your Honor, I'm innocent. I would never hurt my wife, Maggie, and I would never hurt my son, Pawpaw," he said.

The judge had none of it and handed down his sentence.

"In the murder of your wife, Maggie Murdaugh, I sentence you for the term of the rest of your natural life. For the murder of Paul Murdaugh, whom you probably loved so much, I sentence you to prison, for murdering him, for the rest of your natural life," the judge said.

It was a stunning fall from grace as ABC News learned more about Alex Murdaugh's botched suicide attempt from the man who was there.

SEE ALSO | Murdaugh murders: How Paul Murdaugh helped solve his own murder

Curtis "Eddie" Smith, who is a former client of Alex Murdaugh, has been charged with assault and battery of a high aggravated nature. Smith has not yet entered a plea.

"He said, 'I need you to kill me.' I said, 'Yeah. That ain't happening.' And, I figured I was going to try to scare some sense into him, and I shot the gun up in the air. So, I know he didn't get shot, because I didn't shoot him," Smith said.

Smith said there was never any mention of a plan to collect any insurance money.

"I ain't know nothing about no life insurance, no nothing," Smith said.

Almost two years since the double murder, a jury convicted Murdaugh of killing his wife and son. One juror, Craig Moyer, spoke exclusively to ABC News, saying the evidence was clear.

"When you really look at everything, it's all plain clear," Moyer said.

The key evidence was a video from the dog kennels, placing Alex Murdaugh at the scene of the crime.

Murdaugh took the stand, finally admitting he was there.

Moyer was also skeptical of Murdaugh's emotional responses on the stand.

"No tears," Moyer said. "I saw his eyes. I was very close to him... A good liar. But not good enough.'