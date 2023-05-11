Local firefighters are taking action to "Fill the Boot" and help support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

How you can help firefighters raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Action News was at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees Wednesday morning, where firefighters collected cash donations from drivers.

For their safety, bright yellow signs were put up to caution drivers.

The annual campaign is the result of a long-time partnership that started over 20 years ago.

"The money that we're raising today, it goes for research and treatment for neuromuscular diseases," says firefighter Michael Lombardi. "Our main goal is to send as many kids to summer camp as we can."

You can still help our local firefighters reach their goal of $15,000.

