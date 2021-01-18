Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Mykal Walker looks back on rookie NFL season

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Earlier this month, Mykal Walker named to the all-rookie team from Pro Football Focus.

The former Bulldog allowed just 74 passing yards into his coverage and had a grade of 90.7.

With his rookie season in the books -- he was back in California taking some time to soak in his first year in the league.

In the video above, Walker caught up with us in his hometown of Vacaville via Zoom to go over that first "welcome to the NFL" moment.

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.
