food

National Garlic Festival draws thousands to Fresno Fairgrounds

The three-day festival, celebrating all things garlic, doubled as a love letter to Fresno County.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

National Garlic Festival draws thousands to Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Call it an ode to the stinkin' rose.

The first ever National Garlic Festival and Food Expo drew thousands to the Big Fresno Fairgrounds.

The three-day festival, celebrating all things garlic, doubled as a love letter to Fresno County.

"Fresno is the fruit bowl of America and the fruit bowl of the world. Everywhere you travel around the world, in this country or anywhere else, you see produce and products and ag commodities from Fresno County," said chef Martin Yan.

In addition to vendors and live entertainment, celebrity chefs including world-renowned Chef Yan hosted garlic-inspired cooking demos.

"Garlic goes well with everything. With main courses, appetizers, even dessert. You know what I love? Garlic ice cream," he said.

A steady stream of garlic lovers lined up for the free samples of chocolate and vanilla garlic ice cream, handcrafted by Fresno's Heavenly Freeze.

Roasted garlic-flavored beer wasn't the only thing on tap. Garlic-themed dishes, from fries to doughnuts, served as crowd-pleasers.

The 2020 crop report shows Fresno County produced 77% of the nation's garlic supply.

Co-founder of the National Garlic Festival, Peter DeYoung, said the event was four years in the making but got a boost with the help of the county's federal COVID relief dollars.

"That enabled us to get out of the gate at 100 miles an hour rather than building up momentum and speed. It allowed us to promote the county," he said.

Festival organizers say it's time to reclaim the title of 'garlic capital of the world', while promoting the bounty of Fresno County.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnofresno countyfestivalfoodagricultureeventscommunity
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
California bill aims to help street food vendors
Fresno County celebrate all things garlic at National Garlic Festival
Get your boba fix at this new drink shop in northeast Fresno
Baby formula shortage felt by Valley parents
TOP STORIES
Madera police investigating city's second homicide of 2022
Man in critical condition after being rescued from Millerton Lake
Sheriff: 1 killed, 5 others wounded in shooting at SoCal church
Buffalo, NY shooting suspect may have planned attack months before
Over 100 firefighters battling major brush wildfire in SoCal
Vietnam War vet finally gets to travel on Central Valley Honor Flight
CHP investigating deadly crash in Madera
Show More
Woman killed in northwest Fresno hit-and-run identified
Mars Wrigley issues recall of several gummy candies
1 killed, 1 badly injured in fiery Fresno County crash
Fresno County celebrate all things garlic at National Garlic Festival
Madera High School students need your help to afford their final hike
More TOP STORIES News