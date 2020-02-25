community

Eating free pancakes at IHOP Tuesday benefits Valley Children's Hospital

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Are you in the mood for pancakes?

Valley Children's Hospital and the International House of Pancakes are coming together to celebrate National Pancake Day and to help patients in need.

Enjoy a complimentary short stack of pancakes at IHOP for its 15th annual National Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In return, guests are asked to help make a difference by leaving a donation of any size.



All donations collected at locations across the Valley will directly benefit Valley Children's Hospital, which provides pediatric healthcare services to more than 1.3 million children in 12 counties.

In addition to a free short stack of pancakes, IHOP is giving guests the chance to win free pancakes for life and other prizes.

IHOP and its franchisees set a goal of raising $4 million to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, including Valley Children's.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnomercedtularevalley childrens hospitalfoodsocietyeventscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
NJ dog rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events
Central CA events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
How diners on Long Island are adapting during the pandemic
Organizers hold free food drive for Huron community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News