Fresno police looking for missing 5-year-old boy who has autism

If you see him or know where he is, please do not contact him directly. Please call Fresno PD at (559)621-7000 or call 911.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are asking for the public's help to find a 5-year-old boy who has autism and who has been missing for more than a month.

Nehemiah Leslie is from Stockton and was last seen on video in southwest Fresno on Friday in the general area of E. Church Ave and S. Elm Ave.

Police say he is very shy and very scared of unfamiliar people, and that loud voices and yelling scare him.

Police also say the little boy has a very distinctive feature - his right eye constantly focuses on his nose.

If you see him or know where he is, please do not contact him directly. Please call the Fresno Police Department at (559)621-7000 or call 911.



Nehemiah has brown eyes and brown hair, is about 3'11' in height, and was wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants, and black shoes when he went missing.

According to Fresno police, he has been missing since April 16.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnomissing boyfresno police department
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno area's holiday weekend starts with 3 domestic violence attacks
14-year-old boy detained after BB gun shooting in Fresno neighborhood
Fresno educator wins one of the highest teaching honors in the nation
Fresno man fighting for life after being stabbed in neck by housemate
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19
Loved ones grieve for Fresno man as alleged killer pleads 'not guilty'
Show More
Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant
Tulare County crews pull out severely injured driver trapped in car
Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate
Gas prices may make this the costliest Memorial Day travel period ever
Firecrackers set off in Central East High restroom prompt lockdown
More TOP STORIES News