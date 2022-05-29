Fresno police looking for missing 5-year-old boy who has autism

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are asking for the public's help to find a 5-year-old boy who has autism and who has been missing for more than a month.Nehemiah Leslie is from Stockton and was last seen on video in southwest Fresno on Friday in the general area of E. Church Ave and S. Elm Ave.Police say he is very shy and very scared of unfamiliar people, and that loud voices and yelling scare him.Police also say the little boy has a very distinctive feature - his right eye constantly focuses on his nose.If you see him or know where he is, please do not contact him directly. Please call the Fresno Police Department at (559)621-7000 or call 911.Nehemiah has brown eyes and brown hair, is about 3'11' in height, and was wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants, and black shoes when he went missing.According to Fresno police, he has been missing since April 16.