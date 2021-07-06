Video shows brazen thieves stealing designer handbags from luxury San Francisco store

SFPD confirms this shoplifting incident at Neiman Marcus in Union Square at about 5:49 pm.



A man I spoke w/tonite says his wife works in area, saw it happen & sent me this video which is circulating online.



Handbags at Palo Alto NM were also stolen in a similar fashion in May pic.twitter.com/KOSY8sbaGO — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 6, 2021

The charges are in connection to seven shoplifting-related cases that occurred between May 11 and June 19, the San Francisco DA's office said.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Video captured some brazen suspects shoplifting a luxury department store in San Francisco.Authorities say the incident happened Monday evening at Neiman Marcus in Union Square.In the video obtained by our sister station ABC7 News, the suspects are seen running out of the high-end store with designer handbags.A victim told police several suspects entered the store, grabbed the merchandise and left the scene in multiple cars.No arrests were made.Those with information on the incident are asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or test a tip to TIP411.