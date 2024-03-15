New business complex coming to Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction is now underway near Jensen and Bethel Avenue in Sanger, bringing an Oil Changers, a car wash, another Starbucks and a Chipotle.

"I'm excited for the new chipotle, I'm just hoping that it doesn't cause any more traffic on Jensen," said Sanger resident, Kara Lealofi.

"My daughters are huge fans of Chipotle so, they're really excited about it," said Daniel Martinez, Sanger Mayor Pro Tem.

While there's a lot of Chipotle cheer, there's also enthusiasm around how the new business complex will help economic growth.

"It's important, economy is bad, people need jobs," said Sanger Resident, Gordon Birmingham.

"It's not so hard to get hired here, I'm hoping that especially high schoolers that are looking for income to help their families can find jobs over here in these areas," said Lealofi.

For Sanger Mayor Frank Gonzalez, he says when he was re-elected in 2022, this was his goal - growing and strengthening Sanger.

"Right now we have 23 total projects, some have started, some are on the completion phase and some of them are in the future so when you say business is coming to the city of Sanger, there's proof in the pudding," said Mayor Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and residents like Kara Lealofi, hope as the economy grows, so will the population of Sanger.

"They always talk about the bleed from a city's population to another town, and this hopefully will keep everybody here and keep their tax dollars in the city of Sanger," said Mayor Gonzalez.

"Usually for Sanger people we love to go to Fresno, or Clovis, hopefully we get more people to show up in Sanger and give it more attention that it needs," said Lealofi.

It's not clear exactly how many jobs the new businesses will bring.

But Chipotle officials tell Action News on average, they have 30 jobs per restaurant, and as of right now, they are set to open sometime this upcoming spring.

