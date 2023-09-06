About a dozen new businesses expected to open in Tulare within the next year

New businesses are coming to Tulare, bringing millions in investment dollars and new jobs.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- New businesses are coming to Tulare, bringing millions in investment dollars and new jobs.

It's a sign of change, "Coming Soon."

The signs can be spotted all along South K Street in downtown Tulare at new developments in buildings, some of which have been sitting empty for almost 20 years.

Uh La La coffee house and Rancho Brazil Steakhouse and Venue are already open.

Quesadilla Gorilla, Vali Coffee and Component Coffee Lab are all in the works.

"We are so excited with all the businesses that are coming into our community. Of course, there is a lot of focus on the reinvigoration of downtown with a lot of funds that are being put into that reinvigoration with small business grants that are coming out," says Donnette Silva Carter

CEO Tulare Chamber of Commerce.

American Rescue Act funds are making some of the renovations possible.

The City of Tulare received $17 million from the pandemic program

$5 million will be used to improve Zumwalt Park, including building an amphitheater.

$1 million will go towards downtown building renovations.

"Our city Council chose to invest in the future of our community and to help small businesses to help "the growth within the community in general. A real focus, of course, on that reinvigoration of downtown," mentions Donnette.

Another $5 million will go towards a business accelerator program.

The old courthouse will be remade into the Tulare Business Innovation Zone.

It will hold 20 to 30 new start-ups and will have resources to help them get off the ground.

"But we have other projects that are happening, and we have a new interstate in our southeastern part of our community. We have our international agri-center going through their own master plan as to what they're going to look like. We have hotels that are coming over to that area, restaurants coming," explained Donnette.

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce says there are still funds available for local small businesses.

There are some requirements.

For more details on how to apply, you can click here.

You can also call the Tulare Chamber of Commerce at (559) 686-1547 or go in person at 220 E. Tulare Ave Tulare, CA 93274.

