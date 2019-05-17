New video shows New Jersey teacher crashing into pizza shop

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. -- Action News has obtained surveillance video showing a driver crashing into a South Jersey pizza shop earlier this month.

It happened back on May 3 at Flying Crust Pizza in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

The video shows the driver, 34-year-old Kimberly Killion, smash through the storefront and mow down the counter where two employees had been working the registers.

Owner Garis Eddington, 37, had been sitting near the window and hopped up.

Killion immediately jumped out of the Nissan.

In cell phone video also obtained by Action News, a store employee asked Killion, "Are you taking any medication?"

"No, I'm good. I'm good," Killion replied.

It turned out, her blood alcohol level was more than the legal limit.

Seeming to show little to no remorse for what could have been a deadly accident, Killion got back into the car and tried to put it in reverse.

Employees and a passerby on the street stopped her before emergency responders arrived on the scene.

"When we came out, Garis was sitting on the stool outside the store," said Diane Simpson of Pennsauken. "He was just in shock."

Eddington's attorney told Action News in a statement that the 37-year-old's injuries are worst than initially thought, and that he will have to get an MRI on both legs and his back in the coming days.

Action News went to Killion's listed address, but no one came to the door.

The 34-year-old is the daughter of Mayor Jack Killion and a 5th-grade math teacher at Pennsauken Intermediate school.

For residents doors down, seeing this new video is like reliving May 3 all over again.

"That corner is dangerous there, and it wasn't even at the corner. She didn't even hit the pole, that's the scary thing about it," said Iris Lozano.

Killion was charged with DUI, reckless driving and third-degree assault by auto.

The owner of Flying Crust told Action News he is planning on re-opening his store but isn't sure when.

EMBED More News Videos

Driver, 3 others injured after car crashes into pizza shop in Pennsauken. Katie Katro reports during Action News at 5:30pm on May 6, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsaukencar crashnew jersey newspizzaaccidentcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News