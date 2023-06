Construction crews are making progress on Fresno's first Nike Store.

Action News was at the store as the walls went up on Tuesday.

The popular shoe retailer is taking over the spot on Blackstone Avenue, where the Macaroni Grill once stood.

River Park tells us the location will open up late this year or in early 2024.

Until then, the only store in Central California is the Nike Factory at the Tulare Outlets.