TEACHER ARRESTED

Rancocas Valley Regional High School special ed teacher charged with having sex with student

BURLINGTON CO., N.J. --
Officials said a Rancocas Valley Regional High School teacher was charged Tuesday night with having sex late last year with a male student who attends the school.

Alexandra Reiner, 30, of Eastampton, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.


Reiner was taken into custody Tuesday at the Burlington County prosecutor's office in Mount Holly and will be held in the Atlantic County Jail in Mays Landing, which houses Burlington County's female inmates.

Reiner, a special education teacher, will face a first appearance in superior court Wednesday.

The investigation began last week after district officials approached the prosecutor's office with information they had received concerning a possible inappropriate relationship between Reiner and the student.

Officials said an investigation revealed that the contact happened in December 2018 in Mount Holly and Lumberton.

The age of the victim and additional details about the incident are being withheld in an effort to protect his identity.

The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor's Office and the Mount Holly Police Department.
