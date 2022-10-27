Police identify 67-year-old woman killed in Merced crash

Merced police are investigating a fatal car crash involving two vehicles sometime Wednesday afternoon.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have released the identity of the woman who died in a crash in Merced.

The woman was identified as 67-year-old Frances Palm.

Police are investigating whether or not street racing contributed to the crash.

It happened Wednesday at the intersection of M Street and Buena Vista Drive.

Police say a Chevy Camaro was heading south on M Street when a Nissan Altima pulled out from Buena Vista -- directly in the path of the Camaro.

Palm, who was driving the Altima, was killed.

67-year-old woman killed in crash in Merced, police say

The condition of the 25-year-old driver of the Camaro was not released.

Officials suspect street racing was involved in the collision.

The crash happened only a few blocks from an elementary school.

Police say they redirected students from seeing the wreckage.

The video in the media player is from a previous report