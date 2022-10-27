Police identify 67-year-old woman killed in Merced crash

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have released the identity of the woman who died in a crash in Merced.
The woman was identified as 67-year-old Frances Palm.
Police are investigating whether or not street racing contributed to the crash.
It happened Wednesday at the intersection of M Street and Buena Vista Drive.
Police say a Chevy Camaro was heading south on M Street when a Nissan Altima pulled out from Buena Vista -- directly in the path of the Camaro.
Palm, who was driving the Altima, was killed.
The condition of the 25-year-old driver of the Camaro was not released.
Officials suspect street racing was involved in the collision.
The crash happened only a few blocks from an elementary school.
Police say they redirected students from seeing the wreckage.
