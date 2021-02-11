Massive north Texas pileup declared 'mass casualty event'

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A crash scene involving dozens of vehicles that stretches more than a mile along a north Texas interstate has been declared a "mass casualty" event by authorities.

It happened some time before 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 35W just north of downtown Fort Worth.

Multiple people were still trapped inside wrecked vehicles hours after the crash, including a number of 18-wheelers, WFAA-TV reported.

It wasn't clear exactly how many people were injured, but Fort Worth police officers reported hearing drivers screaming from their cars as first responders struggled to get to them.



Matt Zavadsky, a spokesperson for MedStar EMS told ABC News that there were between 30 and 40 victims involved. There was no word on fatalities.

Police blamed winter weather as a factor in the crashes. Freezing rain in the region caused roads to glaze over with ice, making it near impossible for drivers to maintain control.

In Austin, 100 miles to the south, winter weather was also blamed for a massive pileup along a busy tollway involving at least 26 vehicles, according to the Austin American Statesman.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthcar crashtraffic fatalitiesfatal crashu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley family grieves mom of 3 killed while trying to save crash victim
Some CVS pharmacies taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments
More CA teens being sold dangerous pills laced with fentanyl
Detectives say Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old was making child porn
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after crashing car in Fresno Co.
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump trial
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, governor is met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
Show More
Merced Police arrest 14-year-old boy accused of shooting, killing man
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
2 cases of South African COVID-19 variant found in CA
Marilyn Manson accuser Esme Bianco speaks out on alleged abuse
California Dreaming: Cultural diversity in the Golden State
More TOP STORIES News