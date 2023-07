Two families have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in northeast Fresno.

2 families displaced after fire at apartment complex in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two families have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in northeast Fresno.

It broke out before 5 am Friday in the area of Barstow Avenue and Third Street -- that's near Hoover High School.

Firefighters say the fire started in a garage and spread to two apartments.

Everyone was able to get out safely, and no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews also say a dog inside one of the apartments was rescued.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.