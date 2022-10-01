Women walk out on bill for hundreds of dollars in Fresno nail salon services

As the nail technicians started finishing up, Susan says the women started to create distractions and excuses to leave.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owner of a northeast Fresno nail salon is warning other businesses after she says three women came in for hundreds of dollars worth of services and then took off without paying.

Susan To says from the moment the three women came into Adorn Nails and Spa at First and Nees, she knew something was off.

They can be seen on surveillance video. On Monday, one woman walked in asking for services for herself and her friends. Some of the services the women requested were the most expensive, intricate nails the salon offers -- costing much as $165 per service.

As the nail technicians started finishing up, one by one, Susan says the women started to create distractions and excuses to leave the building. One woman seemed to be in a heated phone conversation and took the call outside.

The next woman asked where the nearest ATM was.

"She said, 'I want to take cash out and said I go there.'" Susan said.

The last woman was left with an almost $400 bill.

"She didn't want to pay and she made a phone call," said Susan.

She said the woman paid $80 in cash before her boyfriend showed up in the parking lot and handed Susan a faulty Pay Pal card that didn't go through. The couple drove off leaving the card behind.

"We cannot say, 'Ok, you have to pay first.' before we do the service," said Susan. "It's not nice to do that."

Susan says she's not frustrated about the money, but that she was taken advantage of. Her advice to other business owners: never get in a physical confrontation, but report everything to the police.

"I don't want it to happen to another business owner," she said.

Fresno Police says it's never safe to physically go after a customer or client for payment.

"We don't know if that person might be armed," said Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega. "If there is going to be a person outside waiting for them that might be armed themselves."

Sgt. Vega says the women face misdemeanor charges of defrauding an innkeeper.

"If they are doing it to one business, they are probably doing it to others," she said.

She urges any business owners who experience something similar to not overlook filing a report. If the suspects are found to have committed multiple crimes like these, they could face felonies which carry harsher punishment.

"We can identify who is involved and potentially link it to any other crimes," said Sgt. Vega. "That is extremely beneficial for our detectives."