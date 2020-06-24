Hundreds without power after driver crashes into pole in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds were left without power after a driver crashed into a utility pole in northeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.Fresno police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the pole at First Street and Bullard Avenue around 1 am.An officer at the scene said the driver is expected to be OK.The utility pole was cracked and leaning to one side.One lane of eastbound Bullard Avenue is closed from Angus to First as PG&E crews work to repair the pole.PG&E estimates power will be restored around 9 am.