Man shot several times outside northeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering after he was shot several times in the parking lot of a northeast Fresno apartment complex on Sunday night.Fresno police say the man was waiting in his car to pick up a friend at the Alpine Apartments on Thesta near Ashlan Avenue and Highway 41 at around 10 p.m.Officials say another vehicle drove up, and someone inside asked the victim where he was from before they opened fire.The victim was struck in the leg, shoulder and suffered a graze wound to his head.He then jumped out and ran from his car to get help, causing the vehicle to roll into a utility pole.