deputy-involved shooting

Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured

Deputy Brian Ishmael was shot and killed early Wednesday morning while responding to a service call south of Placerville. (El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

SOMERSET, Calif. -- A Northern California sheriff's deputy has been shot to death while responding to a call in the rural Sierra Nevada foothills.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Brian Ishmael was fatally shot early Wednesday in the community of Somerset and a that ride-along passenger with him was injured.

A statement from the sheriff's office says two men were detained and that a large contingent of law enforcement officers and a helicopter remained at the scene in about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Sacramento.

The statement provided no details about how the events unfolded.

The deputy was a four-year veteran of the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office and previously worked for Placerville Police Department.
